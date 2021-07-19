HRT Financial LP Acquires 51,606 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 410.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.28% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 31.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 187,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NGVC stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.