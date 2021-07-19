HRT Financial LP Acquires 95,357 Shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 882.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,357 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.16% of Gores Holdings V worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRSV. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $10,400,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $4,573,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $7,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Holdings V stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

