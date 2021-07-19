HRT Financial LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 289.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TS opened at $19.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

