HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 510,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,271,000 after buying an additional 23,539 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 353,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,363,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,785 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $144.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.25. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.71 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05. Insiders have sold 38,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,806 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

