HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 107,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

