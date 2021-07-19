HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 214.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 70,967 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPG opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $511.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

