Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $59.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,275,000 after purchasing an additional 452,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

