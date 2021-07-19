Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HOILF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,636. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39. Hunter Technology has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

