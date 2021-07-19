HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.30

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 219748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in HUYA by 254.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

