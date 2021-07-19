Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.65 ($14.88).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

