ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Short Interest Up 45.0% in June

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,397,300 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 1,653,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,973.0 days.

Shares of ICCGF stock remained flat at $$46.96 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.56. ICA Gruppen AB has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

About ICA Gruppen AB (publ)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

