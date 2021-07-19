IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $134.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.