IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $12.42 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3,276.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,380 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.57% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $84.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.21 and a 1 year high of $90.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.