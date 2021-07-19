IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $27.32 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,959 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.0% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $139,831,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,151,558.00. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

ABT opened at $117.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

