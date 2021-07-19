IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 575.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,620 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $80,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSKR opened at $21.56 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.87 million. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

