IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $91.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

