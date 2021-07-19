IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $337.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock valued at $755,857,426 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

