IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 180,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $260.96 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

