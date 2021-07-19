IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,107,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 149,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 117,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.