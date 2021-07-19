Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.720-0.750 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.94, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

