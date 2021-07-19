Infusive Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6,450.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 587,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

TTWO stock opened at $170.52 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.71 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

