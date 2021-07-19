Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $122,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM stock opened at $133.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $104.30 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.