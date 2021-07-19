Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.51 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,609. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

