Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 44.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up 1.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.57.

Shares of SPOT opened at $243.24 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $211.10 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.