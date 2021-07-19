Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $40.68 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 9.5% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $212.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $573.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.