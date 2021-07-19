Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $40.68 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 9.5% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
BABA opened at $212.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $573.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.48.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
