Infusive Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,721,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $154.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.05.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

