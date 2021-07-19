Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IOSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,905,000 after purchasing an additional 137,831 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.35. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,661. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.18. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

