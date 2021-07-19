Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Shares of INZY opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.