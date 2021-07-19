Inscription Capital LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $226.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

