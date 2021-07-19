Inscription Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

XOM opened at $57.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

