Inscription Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,636 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned 1.05% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 57,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,099,000.

IGOV opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.91. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

