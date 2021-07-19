Inscription Capital LLC Sells 735 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

DGX opened at $134.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

