Inscription Capital LLC Sells 775 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $247.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

