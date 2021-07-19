Insider Buying: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Major Shareholder Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 200,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its position in DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.