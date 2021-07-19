Insider Buying: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Major Shareholder Buys 3,257 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) major shareholder Andrea Pignataro acquired 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $32,407.15. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HYLN stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hyliion by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hyliion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

