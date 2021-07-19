Insider Buying: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Purchases $177,120.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 6,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $177,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $113.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.