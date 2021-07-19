Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NML stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.39.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
