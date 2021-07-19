Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NML stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $4,103,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,249.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 437,220 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 62.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 468,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 179,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

