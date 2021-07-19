Insider Buying: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Director Maria Ines Mitrani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00.

Maria Ines Mitrani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Maria Ines Mitrani sold 195,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $54,600.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Maria Ines Mitrani sold 50,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $23,500.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPSR opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

