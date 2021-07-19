Insider Buying: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcus Boehm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00.

Shares of SEDG opened at $236.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

