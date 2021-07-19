Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Acquires 6 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,650 ($34.62) per share, for a total transaction of £159 ($207.73).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, with a total value of £152.88 ($199.74).

On Monday, May 17th, Martin Court acquired 415 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 2,592 ($33.86) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,519.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.71. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. upgraded shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,525 ($32.99).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

