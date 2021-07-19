Insider Selling: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) President Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) President Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 5,600 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00.

ALDX opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $548.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

