Insider Selling: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) President Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) President Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 5,600 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00.
ALDX opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $548.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.73.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
