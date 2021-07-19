Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $650,500.00.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

