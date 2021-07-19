Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $789,975.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $789,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $785,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $739,125.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $634,575.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $104.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.74.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

