Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $1,780,000.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $831.47 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $780.81.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.