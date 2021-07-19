Insider Selling: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) SVP Sells 1,097 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00.

FST opened at $12.36 on Monday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

