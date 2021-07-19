Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Sells 8,830 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $115.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,649,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

