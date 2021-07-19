Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $22,725.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $22,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GDOT opened at $46.23 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 20.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,011,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,992 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 479,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 347,163 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

