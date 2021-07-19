Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Major Shareholder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,126,650.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $62.97 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

