Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Sells $195,692.94 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $195,692.94.

Yvonne Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84.

ITOS opened at $24.18 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.