Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) CFO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.64 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.0% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 205,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 41,025 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

